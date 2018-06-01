RDA Believes Colby Covington Is ‘Worse Version’ Of Conor McGregor

The upcoming fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington is right around the corner.

The former UFC lightweight champion is slated to take on the conversational prospect for the interim title welterweight title at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event in the co-main event.

If you recall, the beef all started back in December following RDA’s decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC on FOX 26 at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Covington went off on Lawler and dos Anjos after the fight. He even labeled Lawler as a “broken man.” He also tossed out the idea of facing dos Anjos in Brazil for the interim title.

The promotion went with the idea but pushed the fight back from UFC 224 in Brazil to the UFC 225 PPV event.

Dos Anjos made it clear during Thursday’s UFC 225 media conference call to promote the fight that not impressed with what he’s heard from his next opponent.

“I grew up in Brazil in the favelas, man. Bullies, trash talking, doesn’t work with me,” dos Anjos said Thursday on a heated UFC 225 media conference call (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “But I think Colby, he’s just trying [to be Conor McGregor]. Conor does it well. Conor, he’s a rich man, he makes a lot of money. He’s a businessman, and I can respect that. But Colby, he’s just a worse version of Conor McGregor. He’s trying to be like Conor, but when he loses to me, his career is done. All he has is talk, nothing else.” “Dude, you don’t believe one word that’s coming out of your mouth, Ralphie,” Covington shot back. “Let’s be honest, you ain’t teaching me sh*t. I’ve been to Brazil more than you’ve been there. You live in America, land of the free and home of the brave.” “That’s a Conor McGregor joke,” dos Anjos responded. “That’s Conor McGregor’s joke, man. You’ve got to create something new. … You’re so fake, bro. You’re so fake. I’m about to be a legend, man, getting two belts. You’re so fake. You say you’re going to say something to Joe Rogan’s face? You say nothing when you see people face-to-face, man. You’re a fraud. You just look at your phone, man. You just bow your head. You just bow your head down and not even look around, man. You don’t even look around.”

UFC 225 pay-per-view event is slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET.

This is when the words started to kick up and things got a little bit heated between the two world-class fighters.

“Yeah, because I’m professional fighter,” Covington replied. “Nah, you’re nothing,” dos Anjos said. “You’re fake. If you’re trying to be a bad guy, you’ve got to be a bad guy all the time. You’re trying to be a bad guy, man. You’ve got to be a bad guy all the time. Don’t be fake.” “I ain’t fake,” Covington responded. “I’m as real as they come.” “You’re not. You’re a little p*ssy,” dos Anjos replied. “That’s what you are. You know you are.”