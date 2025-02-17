Merab Dvalishvili’s future: Henry Cejudo weighs in on his next opponent

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on who Merab Dvalishvili’s next opponent should be.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is one of the most exciting fighters in mixed martial arts right now. He also happens to be the UFC bantamweight champion, reigning supreme as the king of the 135 pound division. He beat Sean O’Malley for the belt and since then, he’s been able to successfully defend the strap against top contender Umar Nurmagomedov.

At this point, many feel as if the next natural step is for Sean O’Malley to get his rematch. Alas, given the position Merab Dvalishvili has put himself in, there’s a lot of people who don’t feel as if ‘Suga’ has earned the right to get back in there with the champion just yet.

Regardless of whether or not you buy into that idea, it’s a feasible thought. Henry Cejudo, who has suffered defeat to Merab Dvalishvili himself, recently gave his thoughts on what ‘The Machine’ should do next in his career.

Henry Cejudo’s view on Merab Dvalishvili’s future

“I think that’s stupid,” Cejudo told “Home of Fight” on a Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley rematch. “It’s not like O’Malley is a pay-per-view king. His fights don’t do sh*t, man. I think the person that they should give him is (Cory) Sandhagen.

“That fight with Sandhagen makes a lot of sense. Sandhagen could potentially beat him. … Sandhagen is tricky. I still think Merab beats him, but he has the tools to really shut out Merab’s freaking lights. That’s the cool thing about it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Henry Cejudo knows Merab Dvalishvili well courtesy of their time together in the cage, as well as all of the time he’s spent analyzing his game. At this point, though, all we really want to see is a competitive bantamweight title fight.