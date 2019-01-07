Rachael Ostovich ‘Believes In Second Chances’ For Both Greg Hardy & Husband

Rachael Ostovich believes in second chances, and that goes for both her husband and Greg Hardy.

Ostovich will be competing against Paige VanZant at UFC on ESPN+ 1. However, on the same card, former NFL star Greg Hardy will also make his Octagon debut. This gained a ton of national attention, considering Ostovich was recently a victim of domestic abuse.

Hardy has a history of domestic abuse himself, which led to quite the uproar from fans and media after they were placed on the same card. However, speaking on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” today (Mon. January 7, 2019) Ostovich said she believes in second chances, and is glad Hardy is getting the chance to make a turnaround:

“Well, I remember waking up to a whole bunch of stuff on Twitter,” Ostovich said. “I didn’t really look into it too much because I was kind of busy dealing with my own thing. I got my daughter, and life goes on.

“But then I started getting calls, and people reaching out to me. I kind of just was like, well, this has nothing to do with me. I’m focused on my fight. I’m focused on my – you know, nobody’s story is the same. Nobody’s situation is the same. I have nothing to do with Greg Hardy. I’m just grateful to be fighting again. I believe in second chances, I’m glad he’s making a turnaround.

“I hope the same can happen for my husband and anyone else who has made a wrong choice.”

UFC on ESPN+ 1 goes down from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on January 19, 2019. It will be headlined by a flyweight title fight between defending champion Henry Cejudo and 135-pound champ TJ Dillashaw.