Quote: Conor McGregor Is On Brink Of Insanity & It’s F—king Awesome

Conor McGregor is on brink of insanity, according to Luke Rockhold and he thinks that it’s awesome to watch not only as a fighter but as a fight fan.

Rockhold Impressed

The former UFC middleweight champion recently spoke about the UFC 229 press conference that recently took place. This was in order to promote McGregor challenging UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the strap at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

It should be noted that Rockhold is a training partner of Khabib’s at AKA alongside Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez.

Conor McGregor Is On Brink Of Insanity

Rockhold noted in a recent interview with Submission Radio that he was left in awe of McGregor due to his behavior at the presser. However, that doesn’t mean he thinks McGregor can win. Instead, he’s sticking with his long-time training partner to prevail come fight night.

“Conor’s…Conor. He’s selling it, man. He’s on the brink of insanity and it’s f—king awesome. Khabib’s a pretty smooth character. He doesn’t really let a lot affect him,” Rockhold said (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “I think you all can see that. Conor always does his homework, he always does his sh-t and he’s always gonna be himself, but the man can fight. “We all know Khabib can do his thing. He’s 26-0 now. I mean, that’s an unheard of thing,” he added. “The guy’s never lost. Conor’s lost multiple times. Khabib is dangerous. Anybody can lose, but we’ll see what happens. If Khabib gets a hold of him, it’s a different world. You can’t tussle with somebody who’s grappled like that his whole life. I’ve grappled with a lot of 155-pounders in the world and not one, not one can give me the go that Khabib has.” “I mean, I play with 155-pounders. Khabib is a real go and there’s absolutely no quit in him. He will go to the bitter end. He will go to his death. He has to. I’ve taken him as far as I can ever believe and he just keeps coming. The guy does not, he will not tap to anything. He’s a true fighter.”

UFC 229 pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.