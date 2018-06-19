Quote: Clay Guida ‘Got Punk’d Worse Than CM Punk’ At UFC 225

People are still making fun of CM Punk and now one UFC star is comparing Clay Guida’s performance to the former WWE champion.

That star is Bobby Green who has voiced his displeasure with how Guida has talked about him following his decision to pull out of their scheduled lightweight bout at UFC 225 earlier this month in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena.

For those who may not remember, Green suffered a knee injury that forced him out of the fight. The news was made official less than two weeks prior to UFC 225.

As a result of this knee injury, he had to undergo surgery to get it fixed and it actually went down this past week, which has him already on the comeback trail.

This is when Charles Oliveira stepped in as a late replacement and was able to submit the UFC Veteran in the first round at this pay-per-view event.

During a recent interview, Guida talked about Green’s withdrawal, which was not very positive.

“Bobby, ‘Bobby Yellow’ I call him, because he’s a coward,” Guida told MMAjunkie. “He ducked out three times against my coach Danny Castillo, so we weren’t the least bit surprised (he withdrew). He’s a taunter, he’s a talker. Very sloppy fighter.”

Green caught wind of Guida’s comments. Thus, he recently took to an Instagram Live session where he put Guida on blast for his comments. With his return to the Octagon expected to be in the coming months, Green made it clear that he wants a piece of Guida.

“He’s probably sitting somewhere on a loser’s couch icing his (expletive) coochy, icing his (expletive) vagina,” Green said. “My thing is like, he wants to talk all this super-(expletive) about me, about pulling out and ‘Bobby Yellow’ and ‘Bobby Brown’ and all this super talking (expletive). But you let a mother(expletive) come in here and beat your ass on two weeks’ notice, a 145er? And finished you? You didn’t even last two minutes. “You were training on a full camp. You did worse than CM Punk. Are you serious? Are you serious? You did worse than CM Punk. You got Punk’d worse than CM Punk. Are you (expletive) serious? Get the (expletive) out of here. This mother(expletive). I don’t get that (expletive).” “I apologized, I said to him and (UFC matchmaker) Sean (Shelby) for my shortcomings,” Green said. “Then I see this mother(expletive) article about him talking (expletive). I told him I’m sorry and I apologized for what happened, but I promise I will make it up to you. Then somewhere in there this (expletive) think he can come and overstep the boundaries. Now we going to really expose you. You got whooped up on in two minutes by a guy who jumped off the couch, and a 145er at that.”