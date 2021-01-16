Earning the first stoppage of the UFC’s 2021 schedule, Hawaiin standout, Punahele ‘Puna’ Soriano remains undefeated via his late opening-round knockout win over fellow highly-touted prospect, Dusko Todorovic.
Improving to 8-0 and handing the Serbian his first professional loss, Soriano, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series back in June of 2019, the 28-year-old moves along in the middleweight ranks, adding Todorovic to a prior opening round knockout win over Oskar Piechota at UFC 245 in December of 2019.
Failing to make a single Octagon appearance last year, Soriano seen bouts with both grappler, Eric Spicely and Anthony Hernandez fall to the wayside. With tonight’s knockout win over the unmatched, Todorovic — the Hawaii native rebuilds a head of steam ahead of his next UFC walk.
Below, check out the highlights of Soriano’s technical striking blitz throught Todorovic.