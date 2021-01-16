Earning the first stoppage of the UFC’s 2021 schedule, Hawaiin standout, Punahele ‘Puna’ Soriano remains undefeated via his late opening-round knockout win over fellow highly-touted prospect, Dusko Todorovic.

Improving to 8-0 and handing the Serbian his first professional loss, Soriano, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series back in June of 2019, the 28-year-old moves along in the middleweight ranks, adding Todorovic to a prior opening round knockout win over Oskar Piechota at UFC 245 in December of 2019.

Failing to make a single Octagon appearance last year, Soriano seen bouts with both grappler, Eric Spicely and Anthony Hernandez fall to the wayside. With tonight’s knockout win over the unmatched, Todorovic — the Hawaii native rebuilds a head of steam ahead of his next UFC walk.



Below, check out the highlights of Soriano’s technical striking blitz throught Todorovic.

Soriano gets it done in one!



He comes out on top in the battle of the undefeated!#UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/dWVpWYdrIG — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 16, 2021