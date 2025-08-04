“[Power Slap] Paid More Than Any Other MMA Fight,” Says Former Combate Global/ KOTC Vet

Power Slap is a combat sport that draws the ire of many fans and even has expert doctors publicly pleading for it to be stopped but a former veteran of Combate Global, as well as King of the Cage, has claimed that the controversial federation has paid her a bigger purse than what she has received as a mixed martial artist.

Appearing on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Marisol Ruelas discussed this subject ahead of her debut at BKFC 79 in Sturgis over the weekend. The Team Top Notch product has prior experiences in MMA (as mentioned), combat jiu jitsu, Power Slap, as well as Team Combat League and now has bare knuckle fighting under her belt.

Reflecting on a conversation with her manager Daniel Rubenstein, who initially messaged her about doing a boxing bout, where the 28-year-old mentioned how she could not focus on boxing as much right now, Rubenstein then presented another combat sports opportunity, to which Ruelas said,

“‘Well, what about Power Slap?’ [laughs] and I was like ‘f**k, no. Like you are crazy [laughs]’. But I think that was a short-notice Power Slap. I was like ‘no, absolutely not.’ Later on, he offered it again, and Power Slap pays. I won’t lie. Like I got paid more than any other MMA fight. So I was like ok, I’ll fine, do it. I did that.”

Ruelas’ answer to people who ask ‘why the F would you do’ Power Slap?

When presenting the idea that some people might be surprised to hear that the world of slap fighting has garnered her more money than competing in the confines of a cage, Ruelas stated,