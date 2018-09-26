Pic: Nate Diaz Is Super Ripped Heading Into UFC 230

Nate Diaz is in amazing shape heading into his anticipated return against Dustin Poirier at November 3’s UFC 230 from New York.

Late last night (Tues., September 25, 2018), Diaz and Poirier stirred up a bit of controversy when they claimed they’d be fighting for the all-new UFC 165-pound title at UFC 230. The notion was soon rebuffed by UFC President Dana White. That doesn’t necessarily mean it isn’t happening, however.

Regardless, Diaz appears to be taking his MMA return quite seriously. Diaz posted a photo of himself looking rather ripped during training before all of the title commotions went down last night. Check it out right here:

Diaz was last seen losing a closely-contested majority decision to Conor McGregor in their rematch at 2016’s UFC 202. The fight came after Diaz submitted McGregor in their short-notice first match at UFC 196 earlier that year.

But he never appeared to be in this good of shape for either fight. The last time we saw Diaz look this good was for his highly-entertaining decision win over Michael Johnson in December 2015. That win earned Diaz his shot at McGregor – at least in a roundabout way.

Diaz called McGregor out in his now-infamous post-fight speech. The gesture arguably created the biggest rivalry in the history of mixed martial arts. You can bet Diaz will be looking to get his oft-discussed trilogy match with McGregor.

He’ll have to get past the surging “Diamond” first, however. Diaz looks to be up to the task. Will it be enough at Madison Square Garden?