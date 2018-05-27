Pic: Controversial Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson Scorecard From UFC Liverpool

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world is dealing with a bit of a wildfire after Darren Till’s close, perhaps even controversial unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson (watch highlights here) in the main event of today’s (Sun., May 27, 2018) UFC Liverpool from the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

The tepid match-up was packed with respect for the other’s striking game from both sides. There were lulls in the action with Thompson intermittently landing some crisp combos and decent body kicks as Till stalked his foe endlessly despite landing few clean punches while doing so. But he did find some success with leg kicks and landed the biggest moment of the fight when he dropped ‘Wonderboy’ in the fifth round.

So while it certainly a close fight where you probably couldn’t have argued if it went either way by a nod of 48-47, heads immediately turned so fast they got whiplash when Till was announced the winner by a unanimous decision with two 49-46 counts in his favor. “Wonderboy” believed he won, but also wasn’t about to complain about the call in a post-fight spot, a sentiment not echoed by much of the MMA community online.

Here’s a picture of the controversial scorecard from MMA Fighting’s Shaheen Al-Shatti. Take a look and let us know what you think:

Official #UFCLiverpool scorecard for Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson. Judges only gave Thompson the 1st and 3rd. pic.twitter.com/BuaRbxrwxw — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) May 27, 2018