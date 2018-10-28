Pic: Anthony Smith Shows Off Grotesquely Swollen Leg

Rapidly rising light heavyweight Anthony Smith picked up his biggest win over Volkan Oezdemir in the main event of last night’s (Sat., October 27, 2018) UFC Fight Night 138 from the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

It was no easy work, however, as Smith paid a physical price for his impressive third-round submission win (highlights here) over “No Time.” After Oezdemir repeatedly battered Smith’s lead leg with damaging low kicks early in the fight, “Lionheart” could hardly walk.

MMAjunkie’s Mike Bohn caught a video of Smith being assisted out of the cage by his team:

Anthony Smith needed the help of his team to get out of the octagon and to the back after his submission of Volkan Oezdemir. pic.twitter.com/7x4LpNJNet — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 28, 2018

That was bad enough, but it got much worse. Smith showed off the extent of the damage to his leg via Bohn:

Anthony Smith (@lionheartsmith) showed off the swelling to his legs from Volkan Oezdemir's kicks at #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/XfxbNElBIm — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 28, 2018

That looks like it will take some time to heal. When ‘Lionheart’ returns, he’ll be looking for a title shot.