Anthony Smith vs. Volkan Oezdemir Full Fight Video Highlights

The Anthony Smith vs. Volkan Oezdemir main event at last night’s (Sat., October 27, 2018) UFC Fight Night 138 from the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, was billed as an action-packed brawl that wouldn’t last long.

Those who said that were half right. The surging No. 10-ranked Smith showed a ton of heart in topping the No. 2 Oezdemir to secure his biggest-ever win in the UFC. But it wasn’t without a ton of adversity.

Oezdemir was a game opponent with a varied arsenal of strong low kicks, varied power punches, and even some decent clinch work, takedowns, and back control. Smith looked a bit overwhelmed by the former title contender early, but he may have been playing possum to some extent.

Smith came alive in the third round, blasting Oezdemir with some big shots that forced him to cover up. He dropped him with a low kick of his own and took “No Time’s” back, patiently working for a rear-naked choke. A bloodied Oezdemir fought the hands through two attempts, but ultimately succumbed to a third. It was a high-profile victory after which “Lionheart” called for a title shot. Watch the highlights of the huge main event stoppage right here: