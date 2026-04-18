Phil De Fries Chokes Out Marcin Wójcik to Secure 14th Straight Title Defense – KSW 117 Highlights

Phil De Fries secured his 14th straight title defense at KSW 117, securing a dominant first-round finish against Marcin Wójcik in the evening’s co-main event.

De Fries wasted no time jumping on Wójcik, taking the ‘The Giant’ down to the canvas near the cage and immediately taking his back. With just over 90 seconds to go in the opening round, De Fries looked to lock in a rear-naked choke, but Wójcik was still fresh enough to defend.

However, things would come to a crashing halt 40 seconds later.

Determined to finish things early, De Fries jumped at the opportunity to secure a bulldog choke that forced Wójcik to tap out almost immediately.

Official Result: Phil De Fries def. Marcin Wójcik via submission (bulldog choke) at 4:08 of Round 1 to retain the KSW heavyweight championship.

Check Out Highlights From Phil De Fries vs. Marcin Wójcik at KSW 117: