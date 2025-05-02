Phil Davis Smashes Rob Wilkinson with Booming Right Hand – PFL 4 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
‘Mr. Wonderful’ Phil Davis bagged another big win on Thursday night, finishing Rob Wilkinson in the second round of their PFL World Tournament headliner.

The opening round saw Wilkinson land the better strikes, lighting up Davis’ lead leg with a series of calf kicks before catching ‘Mr Wonderful’ with a combination late in the first.

However, Davis was just getting warmed up.

Less than a minute into the second stanza, Davis blasted Wilkinson with a vicious right hand that sent him crashing to the canvas. A few ground-and-pound strikes later, that’s all she wrote.

Official Result: Phil Davis def. Rob Wilkinson via TKO (right hand to ground and pound) at 0:51 of Round 2.

Check out highlights from Phil Davis vs. Rob Wilkinson at PFL 4:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

