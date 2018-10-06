PFL Highlight: Josh Copeland Ends Alex Nicholson

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) kicked off their first-ever playoff event tonight (Oct 5, 2018) and boy did it deliver.

In the main event of the evening heavyweights Josh Copeland and Alex Nicholson went to war for all of 90 seconds.

Nicholson is known for his straight-ahead aggression and non-stop action. However, that would be his downfall on this night.

Copeland was the No.8 seed in the heavyweight bracket but that didn’t stop him from sleeping the heavily favored Nicholson.

Watch Copeland end Nicholson here: