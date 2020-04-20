PFL Calls Off 2020 Season, To Pay Fighters With Monthly Stipend

Spread the word!













The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has officially canceled its upcoming 2020 season.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has decided to postpone its season/playoff format until next year. In the meantime, contracted fighters will be receiving a monthly stipend.

“Breaking: PFL has suspended its entire 2020 season, with plans to pick up its season/playoff format in 2021, on ESPN,” Brett Okamoto tweeted. “Contracted athletes will receive a monthly stipend, per PFL CEO Peter Murray. More to come on @ESPN.”

Breaking: PFL has suspended its entire 2020 season, with plans to pick up its season/playoff format in 2021, on ESPN. Contracted athletes will receive a monthly stipend, per PFL CEO Peter Murray. More to come on @ESPN. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 20, 2020

A statement by PFL CEO Peter Murray can be read in full below:

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Professional Fighters League has rescheduled our upcoming 2020 season for Spring 2021. PFL is a global MMA league with athletes from over 25 countries, and our decision is guided by the health and safety of our fighters, fans, partners, and event personnel.

“The PFL mission is to evolve and grow the sport of MMA, and we look forward to staging our unique sport-season format with Regular Season, Playoff and Championship events on ESPN platforms next year. PFL has always been focused on delivering the best made-for-TV MMA product and we will continue to deliver the most innovative fight experience going forward. Fans can also look forward to PFL elevating our roster with new championship caliber fighter signings such as Rory MacDonald.

“For the remainder of 2020, the PFL will support our fighters with a monthly cash stipend to help provide some relief during these challenging times. In addition, for sports fans who we know are looking for compelling content, the PFL will deliver new original programming across ESPN and PFL platforms.

“PFL will continue to be an innovator in the world of sports. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus.”

What do you make of the PFL’s decision to postpone its schedule until 2021?