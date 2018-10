PFL #8 Playoff Results: Featherweights & Heavyweights

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) touches down in New Orleans, Louisiana for their first ever playoff event. The 145ers and 265ers are on display.

The regular season is done and now the PFL ushers in their inaugural playoff season that ends in multiple million dollar payouts.

Preliminary Card

Mo De’Reese vs. Mike Kyle

Mo De’Reese defeats Mike Kyle via KO/TKO at 2:38 of Round 1

Lance Palmer vs. Max Coga

Lance Palmer defeats Max Coga via 2 Round Decision

Kelvin Tiller vs. Jared Rosholt II

Jared Rosholt defeats Kelvin Tiller via 2 Round Decision

Andre Harrison vs. Alexandre Bezerra

Andre Harrison defeats Alexandre Bezerra via 2 Round Decision

Philipe Lins vs. Caio Alencar

Philipe Lins defeats Caio Alencar via Submission at 0:58 of Round 1

Alexandre de Almeida vs. Tuerxun Jumabieke

Alexandre de Almeida defeats Tuerxun Jumabieke via 2 Round Decision

Jack May vs. Alex Nicholson

Alex Nicholson defeats Jack May via KO/TKO at 2:03 of Round 1

Main Card

Steven Siler vs. Nazareno Malegarie

Steven Siler defeats Nazareno Malegarie via 2 Round Decision

Francimar Barroso vs. Josh Copeland

Francimar Barroso vs. Josh Copeland ends in a Draw – Copeland advances due to winning round one

Lance Palmer vs. Andre Harrison

Lance Palmer defeats Andre Harrison via unanimous decision

Philipe Lins vs. Jared Rosholt

Philipe Lins defeats Jared Rosholt via KO/TKO at 0:45 of Round 2

Steven Siler vs. Alexandre de Almeida

Alex Nicholson vs. Josh Copeland