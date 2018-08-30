PFL 7 Results

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) strolls into the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey for the last event of the regular season.
The main event will feature hard-hitting light heavyweights Smealinho Rama and Jamie Abdallah. The co-main event will pit burgeoning MMA broadcaster Sean O’Connell taking on the always dangerous Bazigit Atajev.
Here are the results as they happen:
Facebook Prelims:
Mo De’Reese vs. Leroy Johnson
- Mo De’Reese defeats Leroy Johnson via KO (knee) at 2:25 of round one
Robert Hale vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov
- Ramazan Kuramagomedov defeats Robert Hale via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Saidyokub Kakharamonov vs. Omar Nurmagomedov
- Omar Nurmagomedov defeats Saidyokub Kakharamonov via unanomous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Jason Butcher vs. Emiliano Sordi
Caio Magalhães vs. Sadibou Sy
NBCSN Main Card:
Paul Bradley vs. Handesson Ferreira
Alexandre Bezerra vs. Magomed Idrisov
Caio Alencar vs. Mike Kyle
Bazigit Atayev vs. Sean O’Connell
Smealinho Rama vs. Jamie Abdallah