PFL 7 Results

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) strolls into the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey for the last event of the regular season.

The main event will feature hard-hitting light heavyweights Smealinho Rama and Jamie Abdallah. The co-main event will pit burgeoning MMA broadcaster Sean O’Connell taking on the always dangerous Bazigit Atajev.

As always LowkickMMA is your destination for all things MMA.

Here are the results as they happen:

Facebook Prelims:

Mo De’Reese vs. Leroy Johnson

Mo De’Reese defeats Leroy Johnson via KO (knee) at 2:25 of round one

Robert Hale vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov

Ramazan Kuramagomedov defeats Robert Hale via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Saidyokub Kakharamonov vs. Omar Nurmagomedov

Omar Nurmagomedov defeats Saidyokub Kakharamonov via unanomous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jason Butcher vs. Emiliano Sordi

Caio Magalhães vs. Sadibou Sy

NBCSN Main Card:

Paul Bradley vs. Handesson Ferreira

Alexandre Bezerra vs. Magomed Idrisov

Caio Alencar vs. Mike Kyle

Bazigit Atayev vs. Sean O’Connell

Smealinho Rama vs. Jamie Abdallah