PFL 2018 Championship Results

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) will host their inaugural championship event this evening at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
Tonights championship will be the 11th and final event the upstart promotion has thrown this year.
In total there are seven fights on the docket. Six of the fights are to crown champions in their respected divisions. And Kayla Harrison will face Moriel Charneski in a feature women’s lightweight attraction.
Below are the complete results from PFL’s 2018 championship.
Louis Taylor vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov
- Louis Taylor defeats Abusupiyan Magomedov via KO at 33 seconds of round one
Steven Siler vs. Lance Palmer II
- Lance Palmer defeats Steven Siler via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-43. 49-46)
Natan Schulte vs. Rashid Magomedov
Kayla Harrison vs. Moriel Charneski
Vinny Magalhães vs. Sean O’Connell
Josh Copeland vs. Philipe Lins
Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov