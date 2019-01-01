PFL 2018 Championship Results

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) will host their inaugural championship event this evening at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Tonights championship will be the 11th and final event the upstart promotion has thrown this year.

In total there are seven fights on the docket. Six of the fights are to crown champions in their respected divisions. And Kayla Harrison will face Moriel Charneski in a feature women’s lightweight attraction.

Below are the complete results from PFL’s 2018 championship.

Louis Taylor vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

Louis Taylor defeats Abusupiyan Magomedov via KO at 33 seconds of round one

Steven Siler vs. Lance Palmer II

Lance Palmer defeats Steven Siler via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-43. 49-46)

Natan Schulte vs. Rashid Magomedov

Kayla Harrison vs. Moriel Charneski

Vinny Magalhães vs. Sean O’Connell

Josh Copeland vs. Philipe Lins

Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov