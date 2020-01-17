PETA Slams Donald Cerrone And Conor McGregor, ‘Cowboy’ Responds.

Spread the word!













Donald Cerone and Conor McGregor faced off at the UFC 246 pre-fight press conference earlier this week. To our surprise the pair were friendly throughout and even shared compliments about each other’s clothes. The pair famous for their love of animal skins, joked about the repercussions they may face at the hands of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). Cerrone said of his clothes. “I’m sure PETA might be here because I got rattlesnakes on and python.” To which McGregor responded. “They have a warrant out for me as well, PETA. They’re coming for me, too.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

The UFC fighters weren’t wrong. PETA took to social media to slam the two men, calling them cowards for wearing animals’ skins. Speaking on Twitter the organisation said. “You’re right! We ARE here – to remind you that only COWARDS would brag about wearing an animal who was likely beaten & skinned alive. Why don’t you knock out your insecurities and only wear your own skin?”

Hi @TheNotoriousMMA and @CowboyCerrone!



You’re right! We ARE here—to remind you that only COWARDS would brag about wearing an animal who was likely beaten & skinned alive.



Why don’t you knock out your insecurities and only wear your OWN skin? https://t.co/e6jCY9x7IZ — PETA (@peta) January 16, 2020

Once he was made aware of the tweet from PETA, ‘Cowboy responded in epic fashion when speaking with MMA media, he said.

“Man, I guess if killing humans was legal, I could probably wear a bad-ass human jacket. I got a white buffalo at home, PETA. And when she crokes, I’m going to wear a (expletive) (expletive)ass white buffalo cape one of these days. At the ranch I have a lot of animals: turkeys, goats, chickens, pigs. We kill them and butcher them, and we eat them all ourselves, man. We use every bit of them. So, it’s not like I don’t just go down to the store and buy beef. We raise it and kill it and eat it. So, if there’s something inhumane or unjust about killing beef for my own sake, PETA, you’re (expletive) up. Granted, I didn’t kill the snake or raise the snake to build a python jacket, but goddammit it was (expletive) cool, so I had to wear to it.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)