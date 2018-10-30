Watch: Mike Perry Offers Odd ‘Tribute’ To Native Americans

UFC welterweight Mike Perry will have a fight on his hands this November.

Perry will go one-on-one with Cerrone in the main event of UFC Fight Night 139 from the Pepsi Center on November 10th. Cerrone, of course, goes by the nickname, “Cowboy,” which has apparently made Perry assume he’s the enemy of the Native American community.

“Platinum” recently took to Twitter to post an odd video in tribute to Native Americans. He dressed in Native American attire and came out of a smokey Octagon. Perry then vowed to tirelessly hunt down Cerrone “for his crimes of defamation.”

He even had a wanted poster with Cerrone on it and threw a tomahawk and shot an arrow at it.

“I support the legendary Native American warriors and I am tirelessly hunting this @cowboycerrone for his crimes of defamation ! I will catch him across state lines in Denver Colorado, November 10th for alll the people of the world to see the battle between #Cowboy” vs #Platinum“

The issues between Perry and Cerrone are anything but comical. Cerrone decided to leave his longtime Jackson-Wink camp upon Perry’s arrival to the team.

Perry was allegedly given preferential treatment, not to mention Cerrone has his own issues with Mike Winkeljohn. Their clash inside the Octagon will certainly be an interesting, and perhaps even an emotional affair.

As for Perry’s ‘tribute’ to the Native Americans, well, that was just strange.