Pedro Carvalho defeats Mads Burnell in career standout win – Bellator 285 Highlights

In a career standout victory, Portuguese featherweight contender, Pedro Carvalho shows a matured and technical skillset en route to a unanimous decision win over former Cage Warriors titleholder and UFC alum the #3 ranked, Mads Burnell on the main card of Bellator 285.

Outlasting the Denmark tactician, Carvalho was forced to defend numerous takedowns throughout the 15-minute limit against Burnell, and even managed to sweep the contender in the latter round and the second frame.

Carvalho, who entered tonight’s matchup off the back of a close decision loss, last featured on home soil back in November at the 3Arena to boot, that occasion outlasting the veteran, Daniel Weichel.

Speaking with LowKick MMA ahead of his fight against Burnell, Carvalho, who has previously challenged undisputed featherweight kingpin, Patricio Pitbull, called for a number one contender’s bout against either Aaron Pico, or Jeremy Kennedy with a win over Burnell.

