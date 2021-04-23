Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship have announced the signing of former UFC fighter and Invicta FC title challenger, Pearl Gonzalez.

The 34-year-old has put pen to paper on an exclusive multi-fight promotional contract.

BKFC President, Dave Feldman spoke of his delight at signing one of the biggest stars in WMMA.

“Pearl is a tremendous addition to our growing list of female fighters,” Feldman said in a press release. “Her best skillset is striking which makes this the perfect transition for her career. She’s very popular in the combat sports world both for her fighting ability in addition to commentating on different platforms and we can’t wait to start working with her.”

Gonzalez is taking her transition to bare knuckle boxing seriously and has even moved city in order to train with the best.

“I made the biggest sacrifice of my life, packed up everything and moved to Brooklyn, New York permanently to train with the greatest female boxer in the world, Amanda Serrano,” Gonzalez revealed. “I promise to dedicate my life to becoming the next BKFC World Champ and couldn’t be happier to start this new chapter in my life!”

