Payton Talbott reveals pride at being the one to retire Henry Cejudo at UFC 323

UFC star Payton Talbott has revealed his pride at being the one who was able to retire Henry Cejudo at UFC 323.

Last weekend, Payton Talbott put forward the best performance of his career thus far. He beat Henry Cejudo in pretty much every department, earning a comprehensive win over the former two-weight world champion. Now, it’s time for the youngster to look ahead to what could well be a very bright future in mixed martial arts.

While there are many other great bantamweights in the division, Payton Talbott seems to be putting all the pieces together as he prepares to make a real run for the gold at 135 pounds. Henry Cejudo, meanwhile, put up an admirable fight, but ultimately fell short against the fresher guy.

In his post-fight press conference appearance, Payton Talbott had the following to say about what was truly an incredible outing.

Payton Talbott on retiring Henry Cejudo

“I thought I did pretty good,” Talbot told MMA Junkie and other reporters post-fight at UFC 323. “To take down a former Olympic champion twice (three times) is pretty major. That’s his bread and butter. It’s surreal. Pretty cool putting down Old Yeller and retiring a GOAT like that.”

Payton went on to talk about the possibility of getting another major fight in his next outing.

“I don’t think I have a choice,” Talbott said. “I think I’ll have a number by my name now either way. This is where I wanted to be. I wanted to be in the top 10 swimming with the sharks. That’s what I wanted out of this. I was super calm all week because I felt at peace that, if I did my job in the cage, I would have a number next to my name. I’m not super fixated on the belt. I just want to put on banger fights and fight the toughest guys.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Talbott has a long way to go before he can even think about reaching the top of the mountain, but it’s safe to say that many are impressed by his development.