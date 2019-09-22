Paulo Costa Takes Aim At ‘Shameful’ Jeremy Stephens After UFC Mexico City Main Event Ending

Spread the word!













There has been a lot of criticism regarding the ending of last night’s (Sat. September 21, 2019) UFC Mexico City main event.

The featherweight bout between Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez only lasted 15 seconds after the Mexican nailed “Lil Heathen” with an eye poke. Stephens was unable to re-open his eye after several minutes, leading to the referee calling the fight off. It appears UFC middleweight Paulo Costa took issue with Stephens being unable to continue.

He took to Twitter to blast Stephens, calling him “shameful,” and saying he does not deserve to be in the UFC.

Costa isn’t the only one who questions Stephens’ toughness after that fight. Stephens’ very opponent, Rodriguez, even suggested, perhaps, Stephens was milking the poke. That, of course, sparked a heated response from Stephens. It will be interesting to see if the UFC runs the fight back at an upcoming card, and if Stephens will respond to Costa’s comments.

What do you make of Costa’s comments towards Stephens after UFC Mexico City?