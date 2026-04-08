Paulo Costa Reveals the Biggest Financial Mistake of His Life

Paulo Costa recently confessed how his love for automobiles led him to commit the worst financial mistake of his life.

Costa is going to return to action this weekend in the co-main event of UFC 327 and will take on Azamat Murzakanov. During fight week, during an interview with UFC on Paramount+, he was asked the following:

“What is the worst purchase you ever made? What is the worst thing you bought that was too much money, a regrettable decision?”

Costa revealed that he had purchased an old BMW in Las Vegas, which turned out to be damaged. Therefore, he had to spend a ton of cash to get the car running again, and now he can’t wait to get rid of it.

“I bought an old BMW in Las Vegas. I think it was the worst thing because it was a lot damaged and the maintenance is so high. We spent a lot of money on that thing. I can’t wait to sell it.”

Check out Paulo Costa’s comments below:

🚘😂 Paulo Costa bought old BMW which became his worst financial decision:



"I bought an old BMW in Las Vegas. It's always damaged and the maintenance is so expensive. I can't wait to sell it."



🎥 @UFConParamount



pic.twitter.com/BfO553iWZK — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 8, 2026

Paulo Costa plans to float between middleweight and light heavyweight

Paulo Costa is moving up to 205 pounds to face Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327, as mentioned before.

Image: UFC.com

During the same interview with UFC on Paramount+, “The Eraser,” while talking about his future in the UFC and which division he plans to fight in, added that he wants to fight at both middleweight and light heavyweight.

“I can move up and down anytime…. It is not too difficult. Probably yes [I plan to fight in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions]. I’m here to bring a good fight for the fans. Fans don’t care about weight classes, they just want to see fireworks.

Check out Paulo Costa’s comments below:

💪 Paulo Costa plans to fight at both Middleweight and Light Heavyweight divisions:



“I’m here to bring good fight for the fans, fans don’t care about weight classes, they just want to see fireworks.



🎥 @UFConParamount



pic.twitter.com/0HtfQZYEZh — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 8, 2026

Costa has an issue with UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev and is eager to face “Borz” soon, whether at middleweight or light heavyweight. Chimaev, meanwhile, has also expressed interest in moving up to 205 pounds after successfully defending his middleweight title once.