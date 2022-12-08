Paulo Costa rejects new multi-fight contract proposal from UFC: ‘I politely declined, I’m not interested’

One-time undisputed UFC middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa has confirmed he has rejected a new contract proposal from the organization, as he attempts to enter free agency next year.

Costa, the current #6 ranked middleweight contender, has been slated to feature at UFC 284 in February next year against former division champion, Robert Whittaker, however, insisted recently that he had no contract to compete at the Perth, Australia showcase.

The Belo Horizonte native’s most recent Octagon walk came back in August of this year at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, defeating another former undisputed champion, Luke Rockhold in a unanimous decision effort.

Notoriously pointing out his displeasure with his current contract under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, Paulo Costa recently hinted at a move to boxing following the completion of his contractual obligations with the UFC.

Paulo Costa rejects new contract proposal from the UFC

And this week, the Brazilian contender has claimed the UFC have since attempted to resign him to a multi-fight deal before his slated fight with Whittaker, however, he maintains he has no interest in inking terms.



“So I politely declined,” Paulo Costa tweeted. “They [the UFC] offer a 6-fight deal, but I’m not interested in a multi-fight deal.”

Competing for gold on one occasion during his tenure with the UFC, Costa headlined UFC 253 in September 2020 against former champion, Israel Adesanya, suffering a second round knockout loss in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

14-2 as a professional, Costa holds other notable Octagon triumphs over the likes of Uriah Hall, former welterweight champion, Johny Hendricks, and former middleweight title chaser, Yoel Romero. Last month, Costa described his contract with the UFC was “miserable” and insisted he had not signed a deal to fight Whittaker next February, before detailing how he retains just a single fight on his current deal with the organization.