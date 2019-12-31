Paulo Costa Reacts To Being Most Tested Athlete By USADA In 2019

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa was the most tested UFC athlete by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in 2019.

Costa recently shared a report from Yahoo! Esportes on his Instagram page, which suggests Costa took part in 14 blood and urine tests, more than any other male fighter on the UFC’s roster. He tied with women’s strawweight competitor Claudia Gadelha, the most tested female on the UFC’s roster with 14 tests as well.

“Borrachinha” had this to say on Instagram in response to the news.

“Most tested athlete of the year. Soon I ll open all my workouts and feeding plan completely to transform your body and performance. Stay tuned.”

Costa was initially scheduled to be Israel Adesanya’s first challenger for the middleweight title in 2020. However, an injury forced him to be sidelined due to the necessity of surgery, and he’s expected to be out-of-action until the second quarter of 2020. Costa initially tried to campaign for a coaching gig opposite Adesanya on the next season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” but those pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears, as the UFC is now angling for a title fight between Adesanya and Yoel Romero next.

What do you make of Costa’s reaction to being the most tested athlete by USADA?