Paulo Costa Not Impressed with “Boring” Khamzat Chimaev, Ready to Face ‘Borz’

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has given his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s performance at UFC 319.

In the main event of UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev defeated Dricus du Plessis to capture the UFC middleweight championship. One man who was watching very closely is Paulo Costa who, as we know, has been embroiled in a back and forth rivalry with Khamzat for many years now.

Paulo Costa has never been shy when it comes to voicing his opinion. Whether it’s positive or negative, he’ll speak his mind – especially when it comes to Khamzat Chimaev.

In a recent interview, Paulo Costa had the following to say about the new champ’s performance.

Paulo Costa’s view on Khamzat Chimaev’s win

“The fight was dominant but boring. Dominant but boring. I think the fight was not entertaining. If you want to turn a friend into an MMA fan, you don’t show them this fight. You show them Max Holloway versus Dustin Poirier, or my last fight. It was very dominant and dominant is sometimes not exciting.”

“Who has the best chance of beating Chimaev at 185? Me, of course. Who is stronger and bigger and going to do anti-game? Because Chimaev didn’t fight; he did anti-game. He just tried to neutralize Dricus. So the fight became boring.”