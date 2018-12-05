Paulie Malignaggi Puts Conor McGregor On Blast Again

Paulie Malignaggi puts former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor on blast yet again, which isn’t anything new.

The bad blood between Malignaggi and McGregor has been well documented. Malignaggi was brought in as a sparring partner to help McGregor prepare for Floyd Mayweather last year.

As a result of this, Malignaggi was upset with some of the images and videos of posted on McGregor’s social media accounts. This footage was from their sparring sessions in which ‘Magic Man’ felt he was depicted in a bad light. The reason was due to the fact that one of the pictures showing McGregor standing over him on the canvas.

Paulie Malignaggi Puts Him On Blast

The former boxer took part in an interview on Sirius XM Rush 93’s The Luke Thomas Show. This is where he put McGregor on blast yet again once he started talking about the state of MMA today.