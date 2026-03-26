“Absolutely Crushed” Paul Hughes Breaks Silence On PFL Belfast Exit, Confirms Knee Injury Forced Withdrawal From April 16 Return

Paul Hughes has recently spoken out about the serious injury that has sidelined him from his upcoming fight.

“Big News” was set to headline PFL Belfast against Jay Jay Wilson on April 16 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. However, the promotion announced on Wednesday that he has been forced out of the bout after sustaining a major knee injury.

The 28-year-old Irishman will be replaced by fellow countryman Darragh Kelly, who was originally scheduled to face Sergio Cossio on the same card and will now take on Wilson on short notice.

𝙋𝙁𝙇 𝘽𝙀𝙇𝙁𝘼𝙎𝙏 𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀 🚨



Paul Hughes is OUT of PFL Belfast due to injury. We wish Paul well in his recovery.



Undefeated lightweight Darragh Kelly⁸ steps in to face New Zealand’s Jay Jay Wilson⁶ in the lightweight main event.



Rhys McKee’s opponent will be… pic.twitter.com/SMNG3nyNpT — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) March 25, 2026

Following his withdrawal, Paul Hughes expressed his disappointment, having been eagerly looking forward to competing on home soil.

Image: @paulhughesmma/Instagram

Paul Hughes Shares Emotional Statement After Pulling Out Of PFL Belfast

Paul Hughes took to social media to address his sudden withdrawal from the PFL Belfast main event after suffering a knee injury in training, sharing a heartfelt message in which he expressed how devastated he is and apologized to his fans and supporters.

“Big News” also revealed that the injury is severe enough that it couldn’t be delayed any further, with surgery scheduled for next week.

“I’m out of PFL Belfast. Did everything I possibly could. Surgery next week to fix the issue. I’m sorry to all my supporters. I am absolutely crushed… I will be back as soon as humanly possible. The obstacle is the way,” Hughes wrote on Instagram.

Hughes was last seen in action at the PFL Champions Series in Dubai in October 2025, where he dropped a unanimous decision in a rematch against reigning lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov. Prior to that defeat, the former Cage Warriors lightweight champion had rebounded from his first meeting with Nurmagomedov by scoring a 42-second knockout win over Bruno Miranda in May 2025.

“Big News” currently holds a professional record of 14-3, including a 2-2 run in the PFL.