UFC lightweight contender and commentator Paul Felder has agreed to a new multi fight deal with the promotion.

After talking about potential retirement earlier this year, the lightweight puncher has just agreed to a new multi-fight contract with the UFC that will keep him with the promotion for the foreseeable future.

Felder’s manager Brian Butler from Suckerpunch Entertainment confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday night.

“It’s great to see Paul getting the love and respect from the MMA community and truly becoming the people’s champ,” Butler said. “We are happy to announce that we have extended his contract with the UFC and have eyes set on another run at the title. A lot of fun fights ahead, stay tuned.”

After accepting a fight on five days’ notice and making the 155 lb weight limit last weekend against former champion Rafael Dos Anjos, Felder received a lot of praise from the MMA community.

Just days after Felder competed in the main event, he then turned around and called the season finale at Dana White‘s Contender Series on Wednesday in Las Vegas despite the UFC offering to give him the night off.

It’s unclear when we will see Felder make his return to the Octagon, although it could be a few months due to a potential medical suspension. One thing is clear though, Felder will certainly have more time to prepare for his next fight with a full camp.

With a new contract in hand, Felder appears rejuvenated to climb back up the Lightweight rankings for a highly coveted title shot one day. He would certainly have a huge backing during his climb.

Are you happy Paul Felder signed a new deal with the UFC? Do you see him climbing back up the rankings in the lightweight division in the next year?