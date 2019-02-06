Paul Daley Claims Michael Page Fight ‘Does Nothing For Him’

Paul Daley claims that his fight with Michael “Venom” Page at Bellator 216 does “nothing” for him.

The pair will face off in the first round of Bellator’s welterweight tournament. Whoever is crowned the winner will also receive $1 million. Speaking at the Bellator 216 press conference, Daley said a fight with Page does nothing for him, except getting him one step closer to the grand prize (via MMA Fighting):

“It does nothing for me, really,” Daley said. “It just puts me a step closer to the million dollars, it dispels the illusion a bit, but other than that it really does nothing.”

Daley has lost three of his last five fights inside the cage. His last appearance was a unanimous decision loss to Jon Fitch at Bellator 199 in May. As for “MVP”, he’s currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Of his 13 career wins, Page has finished 11 of them.

Check out the Bellator 216 fight card here:

Main card

Michael Page vs. Paul Daley

Cheick Kongo vs. Vitaly Minakov

Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roy Nelson

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Erick Silva

Valerie Loureda vs. Colby Fletcher

Preliminary card

Alexandra Ballou vs. Sarah Payant

Kastriot Xhema vs. Kemran Lachinov

Pat Casey vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev

Rodolfo Neves Rocha vs. Jesse Kosakowski

Demetrios Plaza vs. Drews Rodriguez



