Bellator 270 featured the main event for the vacant lightweight title between Peter Queally and Patricky Freire in Dublin, Ireland. Let’s see how the fight plays out.

Round 1 begins with Queally and Freire exchanging heavy strikes on the feet, but Freire seems to land the more devastating blows to the body. Queally is beginning the fight by finding his range and hitting Freire with stiff low calf kicks. Towards the end of the first round, Queally starts to force Freire against the cage and starts to walk him down. He’s the more active striker through one.

Round 2 continues to try to back Freire up as the round begins, and Queally lands some stiff leg kicks to Freire’s mid-section. Queally appears to hit Freire with an accidental eye poke that briefly stops the action. The referee brings the doctor in to examine Freire’s eye, he gets some eye drops and the fight continues. Queally’s low leg kicks are really starting to find a home. Freire responds with a barrage of strikes and he catches Queally with a massive right hand that drops him, Queally covers up and is briefly able to get back up to his feet. But, Queally is unable to answer the fight is stopped.

Patricky earns the vacant lightweight title after his brother, Patricio vacated it just a few months ago. It is the first title for Patricky in his legendary MMA career.

The fight between Freire and Queally was a rematch of their controversial fight at Bellator 258. After a brief stint fighting in the Rizin world grand prix, Freire returned to Bellator and earns the lightweight title after losing back-to-back bouts. In their first fight, Queally earned the win via a doctor’s stoppage over Freire.

Patricio and Patricky become the first pair of brothers to hold titles in the same division in Bellator history. There is a new Bellator lightweight champion.

Check out the highlights from the Bellator 270 main event between Freire and Queally.

