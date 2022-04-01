Patricio Pitbull is confident that he will beat AJ McKee in their rematch for the Bellator featherweight championship.

Pitbull has been training hard and ready for his second fight against McKee. In their first matchup, McKee was able to catch Pitbull in a guillotine and choked him out in the first round. Since then, Pitbull vacated his lightweight title so he wouldn’t hold up the lightweight division. This gave a chance for his brother Patricky to fight for gold and eventually win it.

Although he vacated the title, Pitbull did say he offered McKee a fight for both the titles at lightweight.

“I called him to tell him to put all the belts on the line and fight for every belt. He never answered me, so okay. I am going to vacate this (lightweight championship) and come back to the featherweight division.” Pitbull told LowKick MMA’s James Lynch.

He also pointed out the only reason he moved up to fight for the belt in 2019, was to get payback for his brother Patricky Pitbull. Patricky had lost too Chandler for the Bellator lightweight belt a few years earlier. Patricio never defended the lightweight belt, but had defended the featherweight belt successfully many times.

Patricio Pitbull believes he will beat AJ McKee and has a bold prediction for the fight

“He’s a dangerous opponent. He is very explosive, but after that he get’s a little tired. I’m going to try to knock him out or finishing him, but what I want to do is mess with him. That’s the plan,” Patricio said “I don’t care to end the fight early. I want to fight all five minutes of all five rounds and mess with him. I want to whoop his ass for 25 minutes.”

Pitbull has the most knockouts in Bellator featherweight history, so for him to want to go all five rounds with McKee is bold. As Pitbull said, McKee is very dangerous as he can finish the fight from anywhere in the cage. It could be with his explosive striking ability or with his excellent grappling. This fight has all the hype and making to be a great one.

Who do you think wins the rematch?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.