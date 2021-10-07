Patricky Freire will now be fighting for the lightweight title at Bellator 270 after his brother, Patricio Freire vacated his title on Wednesday.

Bellator president, Scott Coker was on Ariel Helwani’s ‘The MMA Hour’ today and made the announcement that Patricio Freire would be vacating his lightweight title. Patricio’s older brother, Patricky Freire will now be going toe to toe against Peter Queally as the main event at Bellator 270.

‘Pitbull’ had his eyes set on the featherweight champion, AJ McKee who he would end up losing to at Bellator 263. McKee is the only fighter ‘Pitbull’ has lost to since 2015. Freire is a two-time featherweight champion and it seems as if he wants to make himself a three-time featherweight champion now. He has his eyes set on a rematch with McKee rather than staying in the lightweight division.

The last time fans saw Freire in the lightweight division was when he dethroned former champion Michael Chandler. Since then we have seen Chandler make a transition into the UFC and become a contender in the organization. While Freire was involved in the featherweight tournament where he defended his title in three fights before losing it in the finals to McKee via submission.

Patricky Freire, the second half of the ‘Pitbull’ brothers, last fight was against Queally back in May of 2021. He would go on to lose that fight by a doctor’s stoppage at the end of the second round.

“Honor and family come first,” Patricio wrote on Twitter after news of him vacating the title was announced. “When I first won the LW belt it was just about revenge. It was still an honor, but with the loss at 145 I’m starting over. It’s time for the LW division to move on and for Patricky Pitbull to have his shot. My focus is AJ and him only.”

Honor and family come first. When I first won the LW belt it was just about revenge. It was still an honor, but with the loss at 145 I’m starting over. It’s time for the LW division to move on and for @PatrickyPitbull to have his shot. My focus is on AJ and him only. #TheMMAHour — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) October 6, 2021

Do you think Patricky Freire will become the Bellator lightweight champion on November 5?