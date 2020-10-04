There appears to be no love lost between Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Michael Chandler.

Chandler recently made headlines in the mixed martial arts world after signing with the UFC following a 10-year stint with Bellator MMA. Chandler will notably be the backup for the UFC 254 lightweight title unification fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje on October 24.

That was something Freire took pride in given that he won the Bellator lightweight title after knocking Chandler out last year. However, things certainly remain heated between the pair.

After Chandler posted a recent video which showcased his knockout win over Patricky Freire — the brother of “Pitbull” — Freire decided to hit back at him by posting a video of his own knockout over Chandler.

He would also use Chandler’s caption and modify it a bit towards the end.

“You’ll always be my b*tch,” Freire wrote.

“You can keep posting that video on your Instagram all you want, you’ll always be my bitch @MikeChandlerMMA and it hurts way more on you. 😘”

What do you think of Freire’s response? And do you think we’ll ever see a rematch between them?