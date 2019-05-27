Patricio Freire Is Absolutely Certain He Would Beat Max Holloway

Spread the word!













Bellator two-weight champion Patricio Freire is extremely confident that he would beat UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway in a cross-promotional fight.

Freire became just the second simultaneous two-weight champion in Bellator history when he knocked out Michael Chandler to become the new 155-pound king.

“Pitbull” was notably an underdog heading into that fight, but was confident of the win right from the get go. It’s one of the reasons why he believes he is the best featherweight in the world. That’s not excluding Holloway either, who is on a 13-fight winning streak at 145 pounds.

“I’d beat him” Freire told MMA Junkie. “That’s a fact. Like I was certain I’d beat Michael Chandler, I am absolutely certain I’d beat Max Holloway.”

Holloway The Same Fighter

Of course, there’s no way of knowing unless the two are in the same promotion, which doesn’t seem likely anytime soon.

However, Freire explained why he feels he would beat the Hawaiian, who he sees as the same fighter who lost to Conor McGregor back in 2013.

“For me, he’s the same Max Holloway who fought Conor McGregor – and who lost to Conor McGregor,” Freire explained. “For me, he’s that same guy, he hasn’t changed much. However, he’s very well-rounded. He’s very tall, and he utilizes his reach very well. And his boxing is very sharp. So, fighters haven’t been able to match him technically. He knocked Jose Aldo out twice with pure boxing. Speaking as a boxer, he managed to paralyze Aldo with that.

“Jose Aldo has always been, for a long time, very fast and very strong, so he was able to have medium technique – not excellent, but good – and managed to stop the other guys for a long time due to his speed and strength, mixed with the technique. Max Holloway, he isn’t a strong guy, but he’s a durable guy, with above-average technique.

“That’s why he’s able to dominate. As soon as he meets someone who matches his technique and who has the durability to hold him off until the end, he’s going to have a problem. And I have power, strength, endurance. I have everything that he doesn’t want.”

Strong words from Bellator’s champ-champ. Do you think he has a chance against Holloway?