Patchy Mix touts himself as the ‘Best bantamweight in the world’ ahead of UFC 316 debut fight

Former Bellator MMA champion, Patchy Mix has labelled himself as the “best bantamweight in the world” ahead of his long-anticipated Octagon bow this weekend at UFC 316, as he gears up for a pivotal fight with the surging, Mario Bautista.

Mix, who acheived bantamweight success during his gold laden run with Bellator MMA, is set for his long-awaited bow in the Octagon this weekend on the East Coast — with the New Yorker fighting the surging, Bautista on the main card of UFC 316 in New Jersey.

Fresh from an impressive title defense win over Magomed Magomedov at Bellator Paris back in the summer of last year, Mix defended his bantamweight crown on two occasions, having previously unified the belts in a showdown against former UFC flyweight contender, Sergio Pettis.

And ahead of his debut outing against the streaking, Bautista, Mix — the partner of recent strawweight title challenger, Tatiana Suarez is certainly feeling himself.

Patchy Mix touts himself as best bantamweight on the planet

Regarded as a massive talent at 135lbs, Mix has gone one step forward — labelling himself as the best fighter at that weight class on the planet right now.

“I belong in the UFC,” Patchy Mix said during his media availability today. “I am among, if not, I truly, full-heartedly believe I’m the best bantamweight in the world, and I need to be in the UFC to prove that. I’m happy to have the diehards’ support, but I’m looking forward to proving on Saturday why people support me, why I’m as touted as I am.”

And sure to have one eye on the night’s headliner, Mix will take the stage prior to an undisputed bantamweight title rematch between the incumbent, Merab Dvalishvili, and former champion, Sean O’Malley.