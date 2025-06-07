‘I’m the Best in the World’ – Patchy Mix Aims to Silence Mario Bautista at UFC 316

Patchy Mix believes he’s the best in the world, and at UFC 316, he aims to prove it.

After years of dominating the competition in Bellator, Mix will make his long-awaited Octagon debut this Saturday night in Newark, New Jersey, when he squares off with streaking bantamweight standout Mario Bautista.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, Mix and Bautista traded blows on the mic during Thursday’s press conference in The Garden State.

“I’ll prove it this Saturday, and I do believe I am the best bantamweight in the world,” Mix said without hesitation.



After being asked whether or not he’s being overlooked, Bautista made it clear that he’s the one looking straight through his opponent.

“I’m not being overlooked,” Bautista said. “I get all the attention, obviously. He has these aspirations, but he’s going to have to get past me Saturday night, and I’m looking through him, bro. I’m looking through him.”

Patchy Mix and Mario Bautista go into their fight riding identical seven-fight win streaks

Both fighters walk into UFC 316 riding a pair of impressive win streaks. Mix has won his last seven fights, with all but two of them coming inside the distance.

Like his opponent, Bautista has seen his hand raised in seven straight, including a somewhat controversial split decision victory over featherweight legend Jose Aldo in October. Before that, he put together first-round finishes against Brian Kelleher and Guido Cannetti.