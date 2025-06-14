Ex-UFC Fighter Parker Porter Lands 68-Second KO Against Dillon Cleckler – BKFC Fight Night Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Parker Porter moved to 2-0 inside the squared circle on Saturday night, securing a second straight first-round knockout at BKFC Fight Night: Mohegan Sun.

Stepping into the main event spotlight four months removed from his 44-second shellacking of Chase Gormley, the former UFC fighter delivered another highlight-reel finish, putting away bare-knuckle vet Dillon Cleckler. Porter pressed the action almost immediately, but ended up hitting the mat 30 seconds into the opening round after eating an uppercut from Cleckler.

Porter answered the count and resumed his pursuit, catching his opponent with a series of right hands near the ropes. Cleckler was still conscious, but unable to make it to his feet, bringing a stop to the bout with less than a minute to go in the first.

Official Result: Parker Porter def. Dillon Cleckler via TKO (right hands) at 1:08 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Parker Porter vs. Dillon Cleckler at BKFC Fight Night:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

