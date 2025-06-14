Ex-UFC Fighter Parker Porter Lands 68-Second KO Against Dillon Cleckler – BKFC Fight Night Highlights

Parker Porter moved to 2-0 inside the squared circle on Saturday night, securing a second straight first-round knockout at BKFC Fight Night: Mohegan Sun.

Stepping into the main event spotlight four months removed from his 44-second shellacking of Chase Gormley, the former UFC fighter delivered another highlight-reel finish, putting away bare-knuckle vet Dillon Cleckler. Porter pressed the action almost immediately, but ended up hitting the mat 30 seconds into the opening round after eating an uppercut from Cleckler.

Porter answered the count and resumed his pursuit, catching his opponent with a series of right hands near the ropes. Cleckler was still conscious, but unable to make it to his feet, bringing a stop to the bout with less than a minute to go in the first.

Official Result: Parker Porter def. Dillon Cleckler via TKO (right hands) at 1:08 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Parker Porter vs. Dillon Cleckler at BKFC Fight Night:

Parker Porter closes the show for BKFC Connecticut pic.twitter.com/JdpxwGDKhM — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 15, 2025