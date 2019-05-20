Paige VanZant Readying To Negotiate UFC Return

Spread the word!













Last month, Paige VanZant provided an update on her injury recovery, suggesting she’d be back in action sooner than expected.

Now, according to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, VanZant is nearly ready to negotiate for her return to the Octagon. A return timeframe of around mid-August was said to be a reasonable expectation:

“Quick update on Paige VanZant ( @ paigevanzant). She resumed sparring this weekend, for the first time in months.

“The arm injury that’s given her issues this last year is responding well. She’s close to talking to UFC about a return fight. Mid-August is a reasonable expectation.”

VanZant picked up a submission victory in her last outing, tapping out Rachael Ostovich with an armbar in the second round. The victory ended a two-fight losing skid. It should be interesting to see who VanZant gets matched-up with at 125 pounds – a division currently fronted by Valentina Shevchenko.

Thus far, the 25-year-old has picked up victories against the likes of Bec Rawlings, Felice Herrig, and Kailin Curran. As for her defeats, she has been beaten by Tecia Torres, Rose Namajunas, Michelle Waterson, and Jessica-Rose Clark.