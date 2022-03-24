Attempting to land her first victory under the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) banner following a string of two losses, UFC strawweight alum, Paige VanZant is set to headline the promotion’s first outing in the U.K. on July 9. – as the organization land in Alexandra Palace in London, England.

VanZant, a two-fight alum of the David Feldman founded, BKFC, most recently featured at BKFC 19 in July of last year in Tampa, Florida – suffering a unanimous decision loss to Rachael Ostovich in a rematch of their UFC Fight Night Brooklyn pairing in January 2019.

Speaking during a BKFC podcast appearance today, the aforenoted, Feldman confirmed that the organization would be making their London debut on July 9. – with VanZant set to headline the card against an opponent yet to be announced.

Recently selling the majority share of their company to Triller, BKFC also plans to continue their expedition into the European market in August with a card slated for August 6. in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

In her BKFC debut, VanZant, a native of Oregon, featured against Britain Hart at BKFC Knucklemania in February of last year, also suffering a unanimous decision loss over the course of five rounds.

A nine-fight veteran of the UFC, the 27-year-old VanZant holds an 8-5 professional mixed martial arts record, most recently suffering a first round armbar loss to Amanda Ribas at the flyweight limit before her UFC departure in July 2020.

Paige VanZant penned a multi-fight, multi-year deal with BKFC following her UFC departure

Speaking on a potential UFC return in the future, VanZant maintained she did not need to return to the promotion, and had no plans to, insisting that financially, it doesn’t make sense for her to make an Octagon comeback.

“Of course, I love the UFC,” Paige VanZant told MMA Fighting,” I love the organization. There’s a reason they are as successful as they are. There’s a reason they were able to get to this level. They have a well-oiled machine and they’re very, very good at it.”

“But I know in my heart that I will never fight for them (the UFC) again, just because they don’t pay enough,” Paige VanZant continued. “I don’t see the benefit of going back to the UFC. Right now, I’m fortunate enough, I built myself up to a specific place and I can take that and use it wherever I go.”

