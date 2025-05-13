Paige VanZant Set to Compete for World Championship During UFC’s International Fight Week

Paige VanZant has been many things throughout her career, but world champion is not one of them.

However, that could all change on June 27 when the UFC kicks off another International Fight Week in Las Vegas. After making a trio of appearances for Power Slap, going 2-0-1 in the process, ’12 Gauge’ called for Dana White to give her a crack at becoming the promotion’s first female champion.

“Hey, Dana (White), where’s that (125lb) belt, baby? Put me on the next card,” PVZ said following her win over Mikael Michelle Brown in March. “Let’s get some women’s belts. We’re here to stay. We’re here to knock b*tches out and slap people all day.”

Welp, it looks like VanZant will get her wish. As reported by MMA Fighting, the former UFC, BKFC, AEW, and Misfits Boxing star will run it back with Brown at Power Slap 13, with the winner emerging as the first-ever women’s Power Slap flyweight champion.

The event will take place one day before UFC 317 goes down inside T-Mobile Arena.

Paige VanZant finds success in power slap

VanZant made her Power Slap in June 2024, defeating Christine Wolmarans via unanimous decision. Four months later, she went to a unanimous draw with Chelsea Dodson before climbing back into the win column with a decisive 30-27 scorecards across the board against Brown.



Before making a move to slap fighting, ’12 Gauge’ dropped back-to-back bouts under the BKFC banner, losing to Britain Hart and former UFC foe Rachael Ostovich. PVZ also fought to a split draw with Elle Brooke at Misfits Boxing 15 last year. The two were said to be in talks for an immediate rematch, but the fight never came to fruition.

VanZant’s UFC stint came to a halt in 2020, ending a six-year run that saw her go 5-4 inside the Octagon.