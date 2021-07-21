Former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich are set to meet in a bare-knuckle boxing match at BKFC 19, and the two former UFC standouts faced off ahead of the bout.

VanZant and Ostovich share a lot of similarities heading into the fight, including the fact that both parted ways with the UFC over the past year. Ostovich fell in her last bout against Gina Mazany last November, while VanZant suffered a submission loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251. Following their losses, the UFC opted to release both fighters and both of them ended up signing with the rising BKFC promotion.

Oddly enough, these two have battled once before during their UFC tenures. VanZant submitted Ostovich in their last bout at UFC on ESPN+ 1. It was VanZant’s final win in her time in the promotion.

VanZant, 27 and Ostovich, 30 are both in the athletic prime of their careers. A win for both women could go a long way in determining how the rest of their fighting career could play out.

The fight itself will take place at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. Since the reopening of U.S. states after the COVID-19 lockdowns, Florida has been one of the main states to bring back fighting in a full-capacity scenario. Earlier this year, the UFC hosted their first full-capacity event in over a year at UFC 261, featuring a main event between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and fan-favorite Jorge Masvidal.

VanZant and Ostovich are two of the most popular fighters on social media, too, with both having high followings on Instagram and TikTok. The BKFC 19 main event between VanZant and Ostovich is sure to garner the attention of fans around the world, regardless of the still relatively unfamiliar bare-knuckle boxing.

What is your prediction for Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19?