Paddy Pimblett weighs up welterweight fight with Colby Covington in 2025: ‘I said that to my manager’

Enjoying an impressive return to action this year with his eighth straight victory against King Green, Paddy Pimblett has welcomed the chance to take on former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington at 170lbs next year — as well as former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

Pimblett, who currently holds the number fourteen rank in the lightweight pile, has been sidelined since he turned in a dominant opening round triangle armbar submission win over the above-mentioned, Green at UFC 304 back in July in Manchester.

And plotting a potential return to action before the end of the year, Pimblett revealed that it was likely too late in the annum for him to cut to the lightweight limit, however, admitted he has plans to potentially face either Covington or long-rumored foe, McGregor as soon as next year.

Paddy Pimblett weighs up welterweight fight with Colby Covington

“Any MMA fighter who says, ‘No, I wouldn’t fight him (Conor McGregor) is lying,'” Paddy Pimblett told the Liverpool Echo. “Simple as that. “I saw Ilia (Topuria) saying it the other day. Lad, you would. Stop lying. Every single person in this sport, if you get offered Conor McGregor, you’re fighting Conor McGregor.

“I actually said that to my manager [of a welterweight move],” Paddy Pimblett explained. “It’s too late now to make lightweight for the UFC events at the end of the year. I’d rather not kill myself trying to make weight — but if they want to get me Colby (Covington) or McGregor at welterweight, I’d do it. I’d fight either at welterweight because they aren’t massive welterweights. I don’t think many welterweights are that big compared to me. I only realized how big of a lightweight I am when I fought Bobby.”