Budding Lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett is booked to make his long-awaited return to the octagon on March 19th at UFC London against Kazula Vargas.

The UFC London card will be a highly anticipated event as the MMA leader returns to the U.K. for the first time in three years and will feature a slew of the best fighters from the area.

Pimblett was previously rumored to return against Jared Gordon after Dana White claimed that was happening on The Dave Portnoy Show. That announcement was somewhat premature and this was emphasized by the fact Graham Boylan, who represent Pimblett, and Brian Butler, who represents Gordon, came out to deny what the UFC boss was saying.

‘The Baddy’ will instead face Kazula Vargas (12-4) who picked up his first UFC win back in April when he defeated Zhu Rong at UFC 261.

Pimblett will aim to capitalize on his spectacular 1st round KO of Luigi Vendramini in September and will be center stage in London for the UFC’s return. A win like that for Pimblett could fast-track the lightweight towards bigger fights as his social following grows drastically.

The main event of the card was announced today as Heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov will go to battle in a pivotal matchup.

How does Paddy Pimblett fare against Kazula Vargas at UFC London in March?

