With the UFC teasing a July 23. return to the United Kingdom for another Fight Night billed card, Paddy Pimblett has teased a summer Octagon return in a bid to land his third consecutive victory under the promotion’s banner – and is set to embark on a massive weight-loss program ahead of a lightweight outing.

Paddy Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, made his long-awaited UFC debut back in September of last year as part of a massive UK contingent at UFC Vegas 36, stopping Luigi Vendramini with a late first round rallying knockout win.

In March of this year, Pimblett featured on the main card of UFC Fight Night London – stopping Mexico City native, Kazula Vargas with another rallying first round win – this time stopping the challenger with a first round rear-naked choke triumph.

Paddy Pimblett earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his win over Kazula Vargas

In his time away from the Octagon, Pimblett has been linked with a comeback opposite the undefeated, Ilia Topuria – with the duo involved in a pre-UFC London scuffle at the fighter’s hotel during fight week back in March.

Over the course of last week, reports detailed how the promotion was currently targeting a summer return to the UK – with a July 23. UFC Fight Night card in the works. And further credence was given to those reports, with the promotion official confirming this Thursday afternoon their return to the country’s capital this summer.

Speaking of his potential return this summer, Pimblett hinted at a comeback to the Octagon during a recent interview with The Schmo — as well as commenting on his drastic post-fight weight gain.

“Yeah, that’s more than likely,” Paddy Pimblett said of a return to the UFC. “That’s half the reason I’m on a diet now. I’d rather be fat and happy than ripped. These people who are ripped all year round are not happy. I don’t care what they say. This six-pack is sound, I look great but I’d rather be fat and happy.” (Transcribed by Daily Mirror)

