Video – Paddy Pimblett spars, beats up internet troll in Liverpool gym

UFC lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett took to his home gym in Merseyside this week, battling and sparring an internet troll – landing several blows and body shots in a video posted on his official YouTube channel.

Liverpool native, Pimblett turned in his fourth straight Octagon victory earlier month in the co-main event of UFC 282 in Las Vegas, Nevada – nabbing a highly-debated and scrutinized split decision win over Jared Gordon.

The win came as Next Generation MMA trainee, Pimblett’s third this year under the banner of the UFC, following a pair of submission wins over both Kazula Vargas, and Jordan Leavitt at UFC London events in March and July, respectively.

Paddy Pimblett spars internet troll at Liverpool training facility

A former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Paddy Pimblett debuted in the UFC back in September of last year against Luigi Vendramini, landing a first round TKO win in a rallying performance at the UFC Apex facility.

Receiving mass criticism for his flagrant comments aimed at UFC featherweight force, Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 282 – referring to the German-born Spaniard as a “mongrel”, as well as his public spat with journalist, Ariel Helwani, Pimblett sparred with an internet troll – documenting the session on his official YouTube channel.

Yet to find himself booked for his next UFC appearance, Pimblett has been linked with a return in March of next year at a scheduled UFC 286 card in London, however, has revealed he plans to travel on holiday with his partner.

20-3 as a professional, Pimblett has received flak across social media, with many claiming the organization are protecting him from difficult opponents, following call outs issued by the likes of Terrance McKinney, and lightweight knockout ace, Drew Dober in recent weeks. Pimblett currently finds himself riding a winning streak of six consecutive fights.