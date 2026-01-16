Paddy Pimblett SLAMS Arman Tsarukyan with Brutal Insult: “He’s an absolute helmet.”

Liverpool lightweight Paddy Pimblett has fired shots at top contender Arman Tsarukyan in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, dismissing rumors that he has avoided the Armenian fighter while declaring his willingness to face anyone in the division.​

“People saying I’m ducking Arman – I’ve never been offered to fight Arman,” Pimblett stated. “If I ever got offered to fight Arman, I’d have punched his head in by now. He irritates me. I think he’s an absolute helmet.”​

Paddy Pimblett Insults Arman Tsarukyan

The British term “helmet” is slang for someone foolish or stupid, derived from references to anatomy similar to calling someone a dickhead. The insult marks the latest escalation in the brewing rivalry between Pimblett and Tsarukyan, who currently holds the number one contender spot in the lightweight division.​

The feud between the two fighters has intensified since Pimblett was awarded an interim title shot against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 on January 24, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tsarukyan, ranked number one in the division with a five-fight win streak, expressed frustration over being passed for the opportunity.​

Arman Tsarukyan Controversy

Everyone knows that Paddy Pimblett is being positioned as a champion because this is his moment,” Tsarukyan said following his November victory over Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar. “They are aware that if I face him, he will lose, and that would diminish his star power.”​

UFC president Dana White confirmed that Tsarukyan’s controversial behavior played a role in the decision. During the ceremonial weigh-in before his fight with Hooker, Tsarukyan headbutted his opponent, forcing security to intervene. In an earlier incident at UFC 300, Tsarukyan attempted to strike a fan during his walkout, resulting in a $25,000 fine and suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.​

“A 100 percent,” White told Barstool Sports when asked if the headbutt factored into Tsarukyan being passed over for the interim title fight. “A lot of things have factored in.”​

Pimblett addressed these incidents directly. “He shouldn’t headbutt people at weigh-ins, then should he? And punch fans walking out,” the Liverpool native said, defending his title shot over the number one contender.​

Image: @arm_011/Instagram

Paddy Pimblett UFC 324

The interim lightweight championship bout at UFC 324 comes after current champion Ilia Topuria announced he would not compete in the first quarter of 2026 due to personal reasons. The Georgian-Spanish fighter, who holds a 17-0 professional record, claimed the lightweight title by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June 2025 after previously holding the featherweight championship.​

Pimblett enters UFC 324 with a perfect 7-0 record in the UFC and an overall nine-fight win streak. His most recent victory came in April 2025 when he stopped former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler by third-round technical knockout at UFC 314, breaking into the top five of the lightweight rankings.​

I’ve got the longest win streak in the division and Justin Gaethje is a perennial contender, he’s an absolute legend,” Pimblett explained in the MMA Junkie interview. “I think they thought it was the right fight to make at the time. We’re not running around punching fans walking out and head-kicking fighters at weigh-ins. I can understand why we’re getting it and some certain others aren’t.”​

The 30-year-old British fighter expressed confidence about facing any challenger, including Tsarukyan, after his potential bout with Gaethje. “So yeah, I’d fight Arman,” Pimblett said. “If Ilia can’t come back by June, July, then he needs stripping. He’s slowing the division down. I’ll defend against Arman or Max or Charles or whoever, I don’t care.”​

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Paddy Pimblett of England prepares to face Michael Chandler in a lightweight bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Regarding Topuria, Pimblett acknowledged respect for the champion’s abilities while maintaining his confidence. “As for Ilia, it’s like fate. It was meant to happen because all that was just over nothing, but now we just dislike each other. I respect him as a fighter – I think he’s a brilliant fighter, he’s number two pound-for-pound behind Islam for me – but I want to beat him. I want to show everyone why we have weight divisions and that he’s just too small to beat me.”​

Tsarukyan has remained active outside the octagon while waiting for his next opportunity. He competed in professional grappling events and won a freestyle wrestling match at RAF 5 in January 2026, dominating former PFL champion Lance Palmer by technical fall. The Armenian fighter has indicated he will travel to Las Vegas as an alternate for UFC 324 in case either main event competitor withdraws.​

“I’m available,” Tsarukyan said. “I’m in great shape. If the UFC calls me, I’ll be ready to fight.”