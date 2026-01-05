Paddy Pimblett Mocks Arman Tsarukyan’s Level Of Opponents: “He wouldn’t be able to hold me down”

Paddy Pimblett never misses a chance to mock Arman Tsarukyan. Pimblett thinks the Armenian fighter won’t be able to hold him down despite Tsarukyan’s elite wrestling pedigree.

‘The Baddy’ feels Tsarukyan’s grappling is bad, pointing to Dan Hooker nearly jumping the gilly on him at UFC Qatar.

The Brit also thinks Tsarukyan has not done enough in the UFC and questioned the level of opponents he faced and the legitimacy of his split decision win against Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. He said:

“[Hooker] nearly guillotined him, which shows how bad Arman’s grappling is. If I get you in a guillotine, you’re going unconscious… He’s got good wrestling, but he wouldn’t be able to hold me down. He beat [Beneil] Dariush, who’s about 48. A lot of people don’t think he beat Charles [Oliveira]. And then he fought f***ing Dan Hooker, who’s, let’s be honest, sh*t.

Tsarukyan, the number one UFC lightweight contender, did not get a title shot as he desired and deserved. Instead, the promotion chose Pimblett and Justin Gaethje to fight for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 324. Since the announcement, Pimblett has been taking digs and mocking ‘Ahalkalakets’ on the Internet.

The Baddy’ wants to grab the interim belt at UFC 324, dethrone Ilia Topuria later in 2026, and then defend the undisputed championship against Tsarukyan.

‘Ahalkalakets,’ on the other hand, has kept himself busy outside the UFC. He recently submitted Mehdi Baydulaev at ACBJJ 20 and grabbed the All-Star Title. After that, he faced Sharaputdin Magomedov in a grappling matchup, which ended in a draw. On January 10, 2025, ‘Ahalkalakets’ will take on Lance Palmer in a freestyle wrestling match at RAF05. The 29-year-old also wants to be the official backup for the UFC 324 headliner.

Arman Tsarukyan knew Paddy Pimblett would fight for the title before him

Arman Tsarukyan recently revealed that he knew that Paddy Pimblett was going to fight for the title, and Tsarukyan’s performance against Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar won’t matter, as he was informed that even a statement victory won’t fetch him a title shot next. Tsarukyan recently said:

“Before the Hooker fight, they told me even before the fight, ‘Pimblett will fight for the title next and not you, even if you win by the most beautiful KO. Pimblett will still fight for the title before you.’”

